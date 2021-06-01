Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

