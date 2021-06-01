Dohj LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

