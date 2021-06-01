Dohj LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $159,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.55. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,304. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $243.09 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

