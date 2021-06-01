Dohj LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,604. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

