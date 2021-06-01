Dohj LLC Acquires Shares of 2,009 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. 2,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

