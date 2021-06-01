DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.