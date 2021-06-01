Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zuora were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $5,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

