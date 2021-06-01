Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,788 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

