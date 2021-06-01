Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,344 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

