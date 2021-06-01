Diversified Trust Co Makes New $267,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Robert Half International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Robert Half International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

