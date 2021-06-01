Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 961 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

