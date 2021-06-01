Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,499 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

