Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,465 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAT shares. KeyCorp upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

