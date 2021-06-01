Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

