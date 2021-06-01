Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of MongoDB worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.31.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

