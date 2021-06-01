Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of GH stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

