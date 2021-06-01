Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Ovintiv worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

NYSE OVV opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

