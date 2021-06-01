DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $44.58 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $489.07 or 0.01360765 BTC on popular exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $44.58 million and approximately $102,652.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 85,122,018.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00083958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 91,150 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

