Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

