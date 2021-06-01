DEX Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. DEX has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $646,558.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

