DEX Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $646,558.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.