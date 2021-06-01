Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.90

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 294719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

