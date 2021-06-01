Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

