Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTCWY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.