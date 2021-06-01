Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 61986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

