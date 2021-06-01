Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 61986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
