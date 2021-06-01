Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.