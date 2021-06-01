DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,062 shares of company stock worth $9,113,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

