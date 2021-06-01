Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.72.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $103.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.