Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.