DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $512,425.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,159 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

