Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Decentral Games has a market cap of $34.64 million and $280,788.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $147.29 or 0.00406211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $358.56 or 0.00988879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,214 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

