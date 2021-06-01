DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the April 29th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $2.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

