Davis R M Inc. Purchases 52,042 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 37,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

