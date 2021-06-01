Davis R M Inc. Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

