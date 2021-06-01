Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $410.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.25 and a 200 day moving average of $360.69. The company has a market cap of $387.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.