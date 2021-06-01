Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,359.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,012.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.