Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, hitting $460.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.55 and its 200-day moving average is $524.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

