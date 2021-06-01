Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $279.71. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.03 and a 200-day moving average of $307.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

