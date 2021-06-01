Datamine FLUX Market Cap Hits $374,722.56 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $374,722.56 and $1,813.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00298105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00189512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00995218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 558,437 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.