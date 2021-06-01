Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $82.56. Approximately 9,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,916,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

