Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.85 ($70.41).

EPA BN opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.10. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

