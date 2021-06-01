Dakota Wealth Management Takes $3.83 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,602. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

