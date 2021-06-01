Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,417.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,340.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2,027.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

