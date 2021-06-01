Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,395 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

