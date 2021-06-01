Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.39. 232,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

