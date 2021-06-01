Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $223.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

