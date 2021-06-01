Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €79.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.88 ($99.85).

DAI opened at €76.17 ($89.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.87. Daimler has a twelve month low of €33.38 ($39.27) and a twelve month high of €78.42 ($92.26).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

