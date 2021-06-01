DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

