DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.