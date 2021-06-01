DA Davidson Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of PBH opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

